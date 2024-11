Women’s right to maintenance not by virtue of statute, but found in Shastric Hindu law: Supreme Court

"The Hindu Women’s right to maintenance is not by virtue of statute, but is found in Shastric Hindu law; maintenance has to be proper, appropriate and adequate, giving the woman so maintained the ability to continue to live the life, similar to what she once lived," a bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol said.