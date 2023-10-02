Won't mention Ujjain or act against own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers: Cong hits back at Modi

Responding to the allegations, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister will not utter a word about Manipur. He will not mention Ujjain. He will not act against his own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers nor condemn Delhi Police's atrocious treatment of our national champions. But when it comes to election campaigning, he will do what he does best — lie brazenly."

The remarks were an apparent reference to the incident in Ujjain in which a minor girl was found walking on a street in injured condition. Her medical examination established that she had been raped, police said.