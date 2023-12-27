Working to make cooperatives a strong part of rural life: PM Modi

"There is no nepotism and bribery now to get these benefits," he said, adding "Modi is like family to you. You don't need any connection."

In the 10 years of his government, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups across the country and have been given Rs 7.5 lakh crore through banks, he said, adding that it is his dream to make 2 crore women 'lakhpati'.