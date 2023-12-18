Wrong tax exemption to South Asian University registrar cost exchequer Rs 90 lakh: Parliamentary panel

"The audit found that the incumbents to the post of Registrar were Indian nationals who are subject to the taxation laws of Government of India. The submissions made by MEA that the anomaly in the gazette notification was a genuine error which occurred at the time of printing and there is no malafide intention on part of any officer of the Ministry, is neither convincing nor sufficient to completely rule out the possibility of complicity. The committee desires that the Ministry investigates the matter in detail and appropriate action on the officials who may be found responsible for the lapse," the report said.