Yechury accuses ED of intimidation

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday of adopting 'intimidating tactics' and stated that the rate of conviction in the cases registered by it is minimal.

Addressing a press conference, Yechury said, "5,500 cases have been registered by the ED. What is the rate of conviction? 23. Only 25 have reached the court. None of them were politicians."

He said this in response to a question regarding the BJP's accusation that opposition leaders facing ED probes are running away.