Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Yezidi leader seeks India's support at United Nations

ISIS had killed thousands of Yezidis and forced women and girls into sexual slavery.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 08:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 08:26 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us