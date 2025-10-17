Menu
'You will have to await judgement on Presidential Reference: Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran said the matter will be heard after the Constitution bench judgement on the issue.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 08:39 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 08:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme Court

