'Zindagi ke baad bhi' is Congress' mantra to loot people: Modi's fresh jibe at Oppn over Pitroda's inheritance tax remark

Pitroda, however, sought to clear the air saying it is unfortunate that what he said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by 'godi media' to divert attention from the 'lies' Modi is spreading about the Congress manifesto. Modi's comments on Mangal Sutra and gold snatching are simply unreal, he added.

"I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kinds of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress," he said on X.