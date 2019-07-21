2 Indian drug smugglers arrested in Nepal

Two Indian drug smugglers were arrested in Nepal on Sunday, police said here.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kundan Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of Sitamadhi district in Bihar, from Milanchowk area in Sarlahi district and recovered 5.5 kg hemp from his possession.

Similarly, 22-year-old Irfan Seikh, a resident of Rupaidiha village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, was arrested from Nepalgunj city of Banke district in western Nepal.

Seven-gram brown sugar was recovered from his possession, police said.