30 test negative for Nipah: Kerala Health Minister

30 test negative for Nipah so far: Kerala Health Minister

Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Sep 08 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 10:25 ist
A health worker directs the suspected Nipah virus patients at Nipah virus isolation centre in Kozhikode Medical college, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Test results of 30 people, who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah, have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The minister, speaking to media persons here, said with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30.

On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative.

Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited. The minister further said that presently 68 people were under observation and their health condition was stable.

A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus.

Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, she added. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
Nipah Virus

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 