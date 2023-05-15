7-year-old boy dead, mother hurt in explosion in Spain

A seven-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after an explosion at their house in Granada in southern Spain, emergency services said on Monday.
The explosion happened at about 3.15 am at the house in the La Chana neighbourhood of the city.
Forty people have been moved out of their homes.
Police are investigating the causes of the blast.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit
ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM
Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border
Changing notions of alms and charity
When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone
You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit
New CBI chief Praveen Sood has his work cut out for him