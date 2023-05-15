7-year-old boy dead, mother hurt in explosion in Spain

The explosion happened at about 3.15 am at the house in the La Chana neighbourhood of the city

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 15 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 11:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A seven-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after an explosion at their house in Granada in southern Spain, emergency services said on Monday.

The explosion happened at about 3.15 am at the house in the La Chana neighbourhood of the city.

Forty people have been moved out of their homes.

Police are investigating the causes of the blast.

