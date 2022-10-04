8-month-old, her parents, uncle kidnapped in California

Four members of an Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old, were allegedly kidnapped in California’s Merced city on Monday, according to a report by local media ABC10.

Those abuducted has been identified as Jasdeep Singh (36), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their 8-month-old daugther Aroohi Dheri and the child's uncle Amandeep Singh (39), reported California-based ABC10.

The police said the family was "taken against their will from a business along the 800 block of South Highway 59".

“We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far… we have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke in a video on Facebook.

The police said the investigation is in its early stages, but they said the suspect in the kidnapping is armed and dangerous.

The authorities posted images of the suspected kidnapper on Facebook. In the photos, the male suspect with a shaved head, was seen wearing a hoodie.

They have asked people not to approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they spot them.