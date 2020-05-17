About 10 firefighters injured in LA battling blaze

About 10 firefighters injured in downtown Los Angeles battling blaze

  • May 17 2020, 09:07 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

About 10 firefighters were injured in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening when a fire in a commercial building caused an explosion and spread to nearby structures, fire officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the condition of the wounded firefighters was not known.

Some 230 responders battled the blaze as it spread to multiple buildings in the city's Little Tokyo area downtown.

"Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters," the fire department said in a statement.

Flames could be seen billowing from the area at 7:30 pm (0230 GMT Sunday), about an hour after the blaze began.

Fire Accident
Firefighters
US
Los Angeles

