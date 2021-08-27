Advisers warned Biden of significant danger ahead in Afghan mission: official

Advisers warned President Joe Biden on Friday that the next few days of the evacuation mission from Afghanistan will be the most dangerous to date, according to a White House official.

The warnings came in a Situation Room meeting Biden held with national security, military and diplomatic officials following the Islamic State attack that killed at least 92 people, including 13 US service members.

Advisers told Biden that another attack in Kabul is likely, even as they prepared plans to strike ISIS-K in response to the first incident, according to the official.

