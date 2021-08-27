Biden was warned of danger in Afghan evacuation mission

Advisers warned Biden of significant danger ahead in Afghan mission: official

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 27 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 22:45 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

Advisers warned President Joe Biden on Friday that the next few days of the evacuation mission from Afghanistan will be the most dangerous to date, according to a White House official.

The warnings came in a Situation Room meeting Biden held with national security, military and diplomatic officials following the Islamic State attack that killed at least 92 people, including 13 US service members.

Advisers told Biden that another attack in Kabul is likely, even as they prepared plans to strike ISIS-K in response to the first incident, according to the official. 

Read | Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 