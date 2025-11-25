<p>South Africa are in the driver's seat after extending their overall lead to 395 by tea on the fourth day of the second cricket Test against India in Guwahati.</p><p>Going into the break, South Africa had reached 107 for three in 40 overs in their second innings. </p><p>Openers Ryan Rickleton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) once again had a half-century stand before Ravindra Jadeja removed both. </p><p>The steady Washington Sundar then got rid of rival skipper Temba Bavuma (3) as one bowled in leg-middle lien cramped the batter for room and also jumped enough to kiss the gloves and fly towards leg-slip to Nitish Kumar Reddy. </p><p>Going into the break, Tony de Zorzi (21 batting) was giving company to Tristan Stubbs (14 batting), with the world Test champions appearing in no rush to declare their second innings.</p><p>Rishabh Pant is leading India in the absence of their injured skipper Shubman Gill. The home side is trailing 0-1 in the two-match series. </p><p>The visitors are looking set for a 2-0 series sweep after winning the opener in Kolkata inside three days.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>