Afghan professor who criticised Taliban arrested

A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban's hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul, a spokesman for the government said.
Professor Faizullah Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the previous US-backed government was ousted in August, blaming the Taliban for the worsening financial crisis and criticising them for ruling by force.
Since returning to power, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent, forcefully dispersing women's rights protests and briefly detaining several Afghan journalists.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Jalal had been detained Saturday over statements he made on social media in which he was "trying to instigate people against the system and was playing with the dignity of the people".
"He has been arrested so that others don't make similar senseless comments in the name of being a professor or scholar that harm the dignity of others," he added.
Also Read — Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display
Mujahid shared screenshots of tweets he claimed had been posted by Jalal, which said the Taliban intelligence chief was a stooge of Pakistan, and that the new government considers Afghans as "donkeys". In one television appearance, Jalal called Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem — who was also participating — a "calf", a grave insult in Afghanistan.
Clips of his passionate criticism went viral on social media, sparking concern he risked Taliban retribution.
Jalal's wife Massouda, who once stood as Afghanistan's first woman candidate for the presidency, posted on Facebook that her husband had been arrested by Taliban forces and detained in an unknown location. "Dr Jalal has fought and spoken out for justice and the national interest in all his activities pertaining to human rights," she said.
A long-time professor of law and political science at Kabul University, Jalal has long had a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan's leaders.
On Twitter, rights group Amnesty International condemned the arrest of the lecturer "for exercising his freedom of expression and criticising the Taliban", calling for his immediate and unconditional release.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
WW II era Agartala airport to be third int'l one in NE
Surviving the slump in sports
Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds
Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study
A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022
The bearable lightness of less
DH Radio | Fear of the Covid-19 third wave
RIP Ramesh Babu: An important part of Telugu cinema
Bengaluru's growing water needs
Webb telescope fully deployed in space, says NASA