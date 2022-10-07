Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, Center for Civil Liberties awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Ales Bialiatski, 2 organisations win Nobel Peace Prize

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 07 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 14:39 ist
Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize

Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties have been awarded Nobel Peace Prize. 

More to follow...

World news
Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Prize

