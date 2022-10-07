Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, Center for Civil Liberties awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties have been awarded Nobel Peace Prize.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022
