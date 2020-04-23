Asian Development Bank approves $1.5 bn loan for Indonesia's coronavirus response

Asian Development Bank gives $1.5 bn loan to Indonesia

  Apr 23 2020
An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus outbreak, on a street in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia. (AP Photo)

The Asian Development Bank announced on Thursday a $1.5 billion financing support to the Indonesian government's efforts to handle impacts from the new coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

"ADB's budget support will help the government address the challenges posed by COVID-19, with a strong focus on the poor and vulnerable, including women," ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said in a statement.

The funding is part of its rescue package of $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia facing health and economy effects of the pandemic.

