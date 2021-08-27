'28 Taliban members among dead in Kabul airport blasts'

At least 28 Taliban members among dead in Kabul airport blasts: Taliban official

We have lost more people than the Americans, the official said

  • Aug 27 2021, 09:10 ist
Taliban fighters stand on a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

Also read: 'Will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

At least 13 US soldiers and scores of people outside the airport, including the Taliban members, were killed in the explosions on Thursday. Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. 

