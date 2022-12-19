At least 5 killed in shooting at condo in Canada

At least five people were shot and killed Sunday evening by a gunman who opened fire at a condo building in Vaughan, Ontario, authorities said.

Scores of ambulances and police officers responded to the scene in Vaughan, a city about 20 miles north of Toronto.

Maniva Armstrong, a spokesperson with the York Regional Police in Ontario, said in a brief interview Sunday night that officers were still trying to determine how many people had been killed and injured in the shooting.

The gunman, whose name was not released, was fatally shot by police officers, Armstrong said. Authorities were not searching for other suspects, she added.

Investigators were looking into possible motives, she said. It was not immediately known whether the gunman had any connection to the victims, who were not identified.

Armstrong said that there could be more victims in the building.

“The officers are still at that building, clearing it,” she said.