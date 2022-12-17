Cop injured after gunman storms Uttar Pradesh police station

Cop injured after gunman storms UP police station

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24

PTI
PTI, Bareilly,
  • Dec 17 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 05:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A man on Friday night entered a police outpost in Bareilly and opened fire, injuring a constable, officials said.

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24, they said.

The police officials said that the man, who is yet to identified, asked Constable Vishal Sharma sitting inside the outpost about a sub-inspector and then opened fire.

Sharma was injured in the firing. He is being treated at a hospital and is stable, they said, adding that the man fled from spot after the incident.  

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said that footage captured by a CCTV camera outside the outpost shows two men on a motorcycle and one of them entering the outpost and firing.

The attacker seemed to be in an inebriated state, the officer said and added the perpetrators will be apprehended soon.

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Gun violence
Shooting
India News

