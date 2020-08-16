At least 5 dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel in Somalia

At least five dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel in Somalia

Paramedics and civilians carry an injured person on a stretcher at Madina hospital after a blast at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia August 16, 2020. REUTERS

At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told AFP.

"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved," Ahmed Omar told AFP.

