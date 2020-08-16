At least five dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel in Somalia

At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told AFP.

"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved," Ahmed Omar told AFP.