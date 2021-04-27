Australia suspends flights from India till May 15

Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15

This will leave thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 27 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 10:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as India grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to "clearly present" risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Asutralia
India
flights
Aviation

What's Brewing

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 