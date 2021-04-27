Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15

Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as India grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus infections.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to "clearly present" risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded.
