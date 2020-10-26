Australia's coronavirus hotspot sees zero cases for first time since June

Australia's coronavirus hotspot sees zero cases

The 5 million residents of Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, have been placed under a hard lockdown since July to contain the spread of the virus

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Oct 26 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 08:43 ist
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

 Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Monday reported zero cases of the new coronavirus for the first time since June, a day after the state delayed the easing of restrictions because of a fresh outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The 5 million residents of Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, have been placed under a hard lockdown since July to contain the spread of the virus, shutting down businesses and restricting people's movements.

The city was just emerging from a second wave after the lockdown helped bring down daily cases to single digits in recent days from a peak of 700 in early August. But clusters in five suburbs had sparked fears of a new outbreak.

Australia has so far recorded just over 27,500 Covid-19 infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, which accounts for more than 90% of the 905 deaths nationally, did not record any new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours. 

