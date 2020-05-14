Balochistan finance minister Zahoor Buledi tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease.

Buledi, in tweet on Thursday, said that he was asymptomatic and is under self-quarantine.

"I'm grateful to all friends, well-wishers & supporters who prayed for my early recovery after my COVID-19 test came +ve. I’m in self-quarantine as per doctors guidelines," he tweeted.

"Alhamdulillah, asymptomatic and recovering. Thanks to all," he said.

According to a report in the Express Tribune, Buledi is the first minister from Balochistan to test positive for the COVID-19.

Earlier, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on May 1 tested positive for the coronavirus after hosting an Iftar dinner at his residence, in violation of the government's social distancing guidelines

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was the first politician to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March. He has recovered from the disease. He too was asymptomatic.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail too tested positive for the deadly disease.

Other leading politicians suffering from the disease include Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari, Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker from Tharparkar and a leading Hindu leader Rana Hamir Singh and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lawmaker from Karachi Abdul Rasheed.

Prime Minister Khan tested negative for the virus last month.

He agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, who met him last week tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan's total number of coronavirus cases on Thursday reached 35,788 after 1,452 new infections were reported, while the death toll rose to 770 with 33 fresh fatalities.