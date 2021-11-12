Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday: US media

Both CNN and Politico, citing unnamed sources, said the meeting was tentatively scheduled for Monday

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 12 2021, 05:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 05:37 ist
US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a hotly awaited virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, US media reported, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Both CNN and Politico, citing unnamed sources, said the meeting was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated in recent weeks, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US
Joe Biden
China
Xi Jinping
World news

What's Brewing

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone turns 20

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone turns 20

Prove us wrong, activist to leaders at UN climate talks

Prove us wrong, activist to leaders at UN climate talks

B'luru post-Diwali pollution dips third year in a row

B'luru post-Diwali pollution dips third year in a row

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Bengaluru gets rain, winter-like condition to continue

Bengaluru gets rain, winter-like condition to continue

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Babar pips Kohli to be fastest batter to 2500 T20I runs

Babar pips Kohli to be fastest batter to 2500 T20I runs

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

 