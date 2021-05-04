Bill Gates and Melinda announce divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

The couple will continue their work at the foundation, a joint statement read

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 02:24 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 03:03 ist
Billionaire Bill Gates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said in a joint statement on Monday that they have made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives. We continue to share that belief and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," the statement read.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bill Gates
Melinda Gates

What's Brewing

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 