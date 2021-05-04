Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said in a joint statement on Monday that they have made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives. We continue to share that belief and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," the statement read.