Brazil approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children over 12 years

Brazil approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids over 12 years

Reuters
  • Jun 11 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age. 

Brazil
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

