British coronavirus variant found in traveller to Sweden

UK coronavirus variant found in traveller to Sweden

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Dec 26 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 19:28 ist
A Swedish policeman wears a protective mask at the border control point at Hyllie station. Credit: AFP.

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in Sweden after a traveller from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive for it, the Swedish Health Agency said on Saturday.

Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveller, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival to Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected.

The new variant is thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating.

Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant. Similar measures have been taken by several other countries in the EU and across the world.

Coronavirus
United Kingdom
Sweden
COVID-19

