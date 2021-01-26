Canada parliament calls Proud Boys 'a terrorist entity'

Canada parliament calls Proud Boys 'a terrorist entity'

The motion is purely symbolic, but the government has said authorities are monitoring the group and collecting evidence

AFP
AFP, Ottawa,
  • Jan 26 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 08:00 ist
Credit: AFP file photo.

Canada's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to designate the right-wing Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group.

The motion is purely symbolic, but the government has said authorities are monitoring the group and collecting evidence that could support the move.

Put forward by the fourth-ranked New Democrats, the motion states that the government should "use all of available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, starting with the immediate designating Proud Boys as a terrorist entity."

Members of the Proud Boys, which was started by a Canadian who has since distanced himself from the group, were among Donald Trump supporters charged over the violent assault on the US Capitol earlier this month.

Its chairman, Enrique Tarrio, was also arrested in Washington over the torching of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a church during violent protests in December.

In Canada, they first made headlines in 2017 when five navy members of the Proud Boys were disciplined for disrupting an indigenous ceremony in Halifax.

Canada lists dozens of banned terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Canada
Terrorism
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Justin Trudeau

What's Brewing

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 