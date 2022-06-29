Man gets 286 times his salary by accident, runs away

Chile Man disappears after receiving 286 times his salary by accident

The company, meanwhile, has taken legal action against him and has reached out to the officials to retrieve the money

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 15:00 ist

In a bizarre incident, a man in Chile resigned from his company and disappeared after he was paid 286 times his salary by accident in May.

According to an Economic Times report, the man had promised his boss to return the extra money after the matter was reported. However, the employee of Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), the largest producer of cold cuts in Chile, did the opposite and resigned from the company.

Reportedly, the man was supposed to receive a sum of Rs 43,000 (500,000 Chilean pesos) as his salary. However, the company accidentally paid him around Rs 1.42 crore (165,398,851 pesos)

After the error was spotted, the management reached out to the employee and asked him to return the extra amount to which the employee reportedly agreed. However, he later submitted his resignation and disappeared.

The company, meanwhile, has taken legal action against him and has reached out to the officials to retrieve the money.

Chile
Money
World news

