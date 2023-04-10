China criticises Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China said it firmly opposes a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the official's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty, reported Reuters.

China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.

Shah is scheduled to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh starting Monday, officials said.

Shah, in his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, will on Monday inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme’ in Kibithoo. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, they said.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the officials said.

Shah is slated to interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The home minister will visit the Namti field on Tuesday and pay homage at the Walong war memorial.

The VVP is a centrally-sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.