Pelosi Taiwan visit Live: Taiwan will not back down, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid heightened military threats

Irked by US Speaker Pelosi's visit, China has imposed trade sanctions against Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taipei City of Taiwan yesterday despite China's 'warning'. The Xi Jinping government has announced a series of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan. While China has termed her visit 'extremely dangerous', Russia has called it out as a 'clear provocation'. Track live updates here.
This is how China could hit back over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Neither Xi nor Biden have an interest in triggering a conflict that could do even more economic damage at home, and the call last week indicated they were preparing for their first face-to-face meeting as leaders in the coming months.
But the bellicose rhetoric and growing animosity in both countries adds to pressure on Xi to take a strong response, particularly as he prepares for a twice-a-decade party meeting later this year at which he’s expected to secure a third term in office.
Read more
Won’t do anything to increase tension: US National Security Coordinator John Kirby on Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Recap of developments so far:
> US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday arrived in Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.
> Pelosi addressed Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday and called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.
> Meanwhile, Taiwan said more than 20 Chinese military aircraft had flown into the island's air defence identification zone -- an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China's air defence zone.
> Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation.
> Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday the island would "not back down" as a furious China geared up for military drills in retaliation for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
> The People's Liberation Army was also due to conduct a series of drills. China's official Xinhua News said the army planned to conduct live-fire drills from August 4 to 7 across multiple locations.
> Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.
Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level
Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation, after China announced a series of military exercises.
Taiwan's cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.
How markets are reacting to US-China tension
Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday after the previous day's reverse, with focus on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has further strained already tense China-US ties and raised concerns about the long-term impact on the global outlook.
The highest profile trip to the island in 25 years by a US politician was met with condemnation from Beijing, which warned of serious economic and military consequences.
Here's how markerts are reacting:
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 27,740.97 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 per cent at 19,864.26
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 per cent at 3,204.47
Taipei - TAIEX: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 14,732.65
Dollar/yen: UP at 133.54 yen from 133.10 yen Tuesday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0174 from $1.0168
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2165 from $1.2163
Euro/pound: UP at 83.64 pence from 83.57 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $94.50 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: FLAT at $100.54 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.2 percent at 32,396.17 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,409.11 (close)
Japan expresses concern to China over Taiwan Strait drills, reports AFP, citing Japan's government.
Pelosi Taiwan visit set to dominate ASEAN meet
Southeast Asian foreign ministers will seek ways to help calm rising tensions over Taiwan at regional talks Wednesday, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island, enraging Beijing.
Pelosi's dramatic late-night arrival in Taipei, defying threats of reprisals by China, looks set to dominate the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, which had been due to focus on the bloody crisis in Myanmar.
Attention will focus instead on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his American counterpart Antony Blinken -- both flying into the Cambodian capital for regional security talks with ASEAN on Thursday and Friday.(AFP)
USHouse of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022, in this screengrab taken from video. Credit:Taiwan Pool via Reuters
Taiwan tensions raise risks in one of busiest shipping lanes
The standoff between the US and China over Taiwan has thrown a spotlight on growing risks to one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes -- even a minor disruption could ripple through supply chains.
The Taiwan Strait is the primary route for ships passing from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to points west, carrying goods from Asian factory hubs to markets in Europe, the US and all points in between. Almost half of the global container fleet and a whopping 88 per cent of the world’s largest ships by tonnage passed through the waterway this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Read more
Taiwan will not back down, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid heightened military threats
US Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan's most devoted friends. We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress' staunch support for Taiwan, saysPresident Tsai Ing-wen.
The president adds that aggressions against democratic Taiwan would have a tremendous impact on the security of the entire Indo-Pacific. She says that Taiwan, facing deliberately heightened military threats, will not back down.
"Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace andstability in the Taiwan Strait, and we will make Taiwan a key stabilising force for regional security ensuring a free andopen Indo-Pacific," she adds.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.
Chinese military drills 'threaten' Taiwan ports, urban areas: Taipei
Planned Chinese live-fire military drills encircling Taiwan threaten the island's key ports and urban areas, Taipei's defence ministry said Wednesday, vowing "strengthened" defences and a resolute response as cross-strait tensions soar.
Island authorities pilloried Beijing's bellicose military posture just hours after China flew 21 military planes into Taiwan's air defence zone.
China's leaders have expressed fury at the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, painting it as a provocation that threatens the fragile cross-strait status quo. (AFP)
President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Nancy Pelosi for US Congress' 'staunch support' for Taiwan
US Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan's most devoted friends. We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress' staunch support for Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-wen
Nancy Pelosi, US Congress honoured in Taiwan
Chinese drills around island meant to destroy regional stability: Taiwan defence ministry
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese live-fire drills around the democratic island this week demonstrated Beijing's intention to destroy regional peace and stability.
Taiwan has enhanced alertness levels and will react timely and appropriately to the drills, a defence ministry spokesman told reporters via a voice message.
Irked by US Speaker Pelosi's visit, China imposes trade sanctions against Taiwan
Pelosi says US chip bill offers opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
'We come in friendship to Taiwan, peace to the region': Pelosi
US House Speaker NancyPelosisaid Wednesday that her delegation had come to Taiwan in "peace for the region", after the visit enraged Beijing and set off a diplomatic firestorm.
She landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China, which views Taiwan as its territory and had warned it would consider her visit a major provocation.
North Korea gives Beijing 'full support' over Pelosi Taiwan visit
North Korea on Wednesday slammed what it called the United States' "impudent interference" in China's internal affairs over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, state media reported.
Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation and has issued increasingly stark warnings and threats.
China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit
China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed "severe consequences" if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Visits would interfere in China's internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zheng said at a news conference in London, the report said.
"We call on the UK side to abide by the Sino-UK joint communique and not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to follow the U.S.'s footsteps," the Guardian quoted Zheng as saying.
Zheng's comments came after the Guardian reported on Monday that Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year.
Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.
With her trip to Taiwan - the first by a US speaker of the House in over two decades - Nancy Pelosi has prompted a harsh rebuke from China. But the powerful 82-year-old lawmaker has a long history of riling Beijing over democracy and human rights
US House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Pelosi and Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion of U.S. federal subsidies for domestic chip factories, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The meeting is planned for Wednesday Taiwan time, it said.
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "egregious" trip toTaiwan, state media reported.
Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng voiced "strong protests" over Pelosi's visit to the democratic self-governing island, which China considers part of its territory, during his talk with Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
North Korea denounces US 'interference' on Chinese internal affairs over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called US "interference" on China's internal affairs over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit toTaiwan, the North's official KCNA said.
Taiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi's long history of confronting Beijing
More than 30 years ago, US Representative Nancy Pelosi angered China's government by showing up in Tiananmen Square and unfurling a banner honoring dissidents killed in the 1989 protests.
On Tuesday, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan to support its government and meet with human rights activists. READ MORE...
Here's what Nancy Pelosi has to say on her visit to Taiwan
In a statement issued upon arrival in Taiwan, Pelosi & Congressional Delegation said: "This visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years."
"Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."
"Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."
"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo."
China to hold military drills around Taiwan
The PLA will conduct a series of live fire military drills from August 4 to 7 in six different areas that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions, according to the Xinhua News Agency after Pelosi landed at the Taipei airport. Analysts said there are many options on the table for China to speed up the reunification process. Apart from military drills, the options could include striking Taiwan military targets, just as the PLA did in the previous Taiwan Straits crisis, pushing new legislation for national reunification, sending military aircraft and vessels to enter the island's "airspace" and "water areas" controlled by the Taiwan authorities and ending the tacit cease-fire with the Taiwan military, Chinese daily Global Times reported.
Taiwan Presidential Office: President Tsai will meet Pelosi at Presidential office in the before having lunch with her.
Taiwan denies China's claims that PLA fighter jets were flying across the Taiwan Strait
Joseph Wu Chao-hsieh, Foreign Affairs Minister of Taiwan welcoming Nancy Pelosi
First pics of Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
China labels Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip as 'extremely dangerous'
China has branded the landmark visit toTaiwanby US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "extremely dangerous", media reports said.
China accused Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit the island nation, which China claims as its own, of "playing with fire", the BBC reported
"Those who play with fire will perish by it," Beijing warned in a statement, the report said.
Russia says it views Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit as a "clear provocation"
Moscow said Tuesday that ally China had every right to take measures to protect its sovereignty and called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit a "clear provocation".
"The Chinese side has the right to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Taiwan issue," the Russian foreign ministry said. Moscow called Pelosi's visit "a clear provocation" aimed at containing China. READ MORE
Taiwan defence ministry says 21 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday
More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory. READ MORE
China warns of 'targeted military operations' in response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
China Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and it "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here said that the military will launch a series of "targeted" operations to counter her trip.
Read more
Taiwan defence ministry says military has determination, ability and confidence to safeguard security and Taiwan citizens should feel reassured and support the army
Taiwan defence ministry expresses 'serious condemnation' over Chinese drills, says it aims to psychologically intimidate citizens
Pelosi visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan: foreign ministry
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows "rock solid" support from Washington, Taiwan said early Wednesday shortly after the senior lawmaker touched down in Taipei.
"We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas," Taipei's foreign ministry said. - AFP.
A car believed to be transporting US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at a parking of a hotel in Taipei. Credit: Reuters photo
Markets drop over China-US tensions
Stock markets fell Tuesday as investors dumped risky equities on spiking China-US tensions over a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
Traders were already skittish after a string of data showed economies beginning to take a hit from surging inflation and central bank interest rate hikes aimed at taming prices.
Any meeting between Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is sure to anger Beijing, which views the island as its territory and has said the White House was playing "with fire".
Observers do not think the move will spark a conflict but moments before her arrival in Taiwan on Tuesday, Chinese state media announced advanced Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait. - AFP.
Taiwan defence ministry urges people to stay on high alert, not believe in rumours amid reports of Chinese fighter jets crossing Taiwan Strait
Attacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists', researchers say
Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Tapei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers, or "hacktivists," a cybersecurity research organisation said.
The website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, the office said in a statement.
Access to the website was restored within about 20 minutes of the attack, the statement said. Taiwanese government agencies were monitoring the situation in the face of "information warfare," a spokesperson later added. - Reuters.
Euro zone government bond yields rise as US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
Euro zone government bond yields rose in volatile trading on Tuesday as nervousness around US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan appeared to ease.
Concerns about an escalation in Sino-US tensions drove investors to safe-haven assets like bonds in earlier trade. Beijing had warned Pelosi against her visit, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.
The Chinese foreign ministry condemned Pelosi's visit, saying it seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
But jitters eased as investors surmised that a diplomatic outcome will somehow be worked out, traders said. - Reuters.
Taiwan hopes to deepen partnership with US, maintain peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region, Presidential office says
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to meet Pelosi at Presidential office tomorrow
China warns Nancy Pelosi's visit will have 'severe impact' on ties with US
China on Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and her move "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits. - PTI.
Chinea's Eastern military command says will conduct joint sea and air training in airspace north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, and long-range live firing in Taiwan Strait and waters off Eastern coast of Taiwan
Taiwan foreign ministry 'sincerely welcomes' visit by Nancy Pelosi's delegation, says her visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan and will boost Taiwan-US ties
US must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post
The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan" as its democracy remains "under threat" from China, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low. - Reuters.
Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday, says Taiwan's official central news agency
PLA on high alert, will launch targeted military operations to counter Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chinese defence ministry says
China slams 'extremely dangerous' US actions in Taiwan as Pelosi visits
China on Tuesday slammed the United States' actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous", after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has inflamed tensions between the superpowers.
"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it." - AFP.
America's solidarity with people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, says Pelosi
Pelosi says Taiwan visit 'honors America's unwavering commitment'
Pelosi says Taiwan visit 'in no way contradicts' US policy toward China.
Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.
Read more
Who is Nancy Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Pelosi is the first House Speaker since 1997 to visit the island country, which China claims as its own territory and vows to take over by force, if necessary. The last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Read more