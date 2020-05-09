China: 1 new COVID-19 case, 15 asymptomatic cases

China reports one new coronavirus case, 15 asymptomatic cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 09 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 10:03 ist

China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes, remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
China

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 