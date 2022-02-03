China, Russia 'coordinated positions' on Ukraine, says Chinese foreign ministry

China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between both countries' foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The two sides coordinated their positions on regional issues of common concern, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.

China expressed understanding and support for Russia's position on security regarding Russia's relationship with the United States and with NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Beijing with President Vladimir Putin, who will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday before attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Check out the latest videos from DH: