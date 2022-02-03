China, Russia 'coordinated positions' on Ukraine

China, Russia 'coordinated positions' on Ukraine, says Chinese foreign ministry

China expressed understanding and support for Russia's position on security regarding Russia's relationship with the United States and with NATO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 22:46 ist
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between both countries' foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The two sides coordinated their positions on regional issues of common concern, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.

China expressed understanding and support for Russia's position on security regarding Russia's relationship with the United States and with NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Beijing with President Vladimir Putin, who will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday before attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Russia
World news
World Politics
Ukraine

What's Brewing

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 