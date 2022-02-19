China says Russia's concerns 'should also be respected'

China says Russia's concerns 'should also be respected'

Munich, Germany
  • Feb 19 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 17:54 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's foreign minister on Saturday urged the West to respect Russia's concerns over Ukraine and questioned if an eastward NATO expansion would guarantee peace.

"Ukraine should be a bridge linking East and West, not a frontline," Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on video-link.

Also read: Russian troops 'poised to strike' Ukraine: US defence chief

"All parties have the right to raise their concerns, while the reasonable concerns of Russia should also be respected and heeded," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

