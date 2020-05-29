China says will counter any US actions over Hong Kong bill

China says will counter any US action over Hong Kong

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 29 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 13:20 ist
Reuters/File photo

China said on Friday it will take any necessary countermeasures if the United States insists on interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China's parliament on Thursday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily briefing. He said Beijing had also lodged representations to the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia in response to those countries' joint statement criticizing Beijing for the security bill.

Hong Kong
China
United States

