China's Xi Jinping speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

China calls for Russia, Ukraine negotiation

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 25 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 17:49 ist
Vladimir Putin with Xi Jinping. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

China's President Xi Jinping said he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media said Friday, after Moscow invaded its neighbour.

In a readout of the call on state broadcaster CCTV, Xi pointed out that the "situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone rapid changes... (and) China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation".

China
Russia
Ukraine
World news

