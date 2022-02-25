China's Xi Jinping speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping said he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media said Friday, after Moscow invaded its neighbour.
In a readout of the call on state broadcaster CCTV, Xi pointed out that the "situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone rapid changes... (and) China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation".
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today