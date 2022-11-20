Colorado mass shooter stopped by 'heroic' people inside club: Police

The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, police told a press conference Sunday, where they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

The suspect entered Club Q in Colorado Springs and "immediately began shooting at people inside... At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others," police chief Adrian Vasquez told a press conference.

Police also said they believed the suspect, who is now in custody, was armed with a long rifle.