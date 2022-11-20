Colorado shooter stopped by 'heroic' people in club

Colorado mass shooter stopped by 'heroic' people inside club: Police

Police also said they believed the suspect, who is now in custody, was armed with a long rifle

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 22:34 ist
A sign for Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, is seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Credit: AFP Photo

The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, police told a press conference Sunday, where they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

The suspect entered Club Q in Colorado Springs and "immediately began shooting at people inside... At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others," police chief Adrian Vasquez told a press conference.

Police also said they believed the suspect, who is now in custody, was armed with a long rifle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Colorado
World news

What's Brewing

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

Himachal records threefold rise in tourist footfall

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

 