Coronavirus News Live: North Korea lifts mask mandate, distancing rules after declaring Covid victory

  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 07:59 ist
  • 07:57

    Carnival drops mandatory Covid-19 testing for vaccinated passengers

    Carnival Corp's major cruise lines will drop mandatory Covid-19 testing for vaccinated guests and allow unvaccinated passengers to travel without an exemption in some cases, the company said on Friday.

  • 07:56

    China reports 2,144 new Covid cases for Aug 12 vs 2,009 a day earlier

    China reported 2,144 new Covid-19 infections on Aug. 12, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,440 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

    That is compared with 2,009 new cases a day earlier, 704 symptomatic and 1,305 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.