Deby's son named 'president of the republic' of Chad

A son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby Itno is to take over as president in place of his father, according to a charter released by the presidency on Wednesday.

It said General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, who on Tuesday was named transitional leader as head of a military council following his father's death, will "occupy the functions of the president of the republic" and also serve as head of the armed forces.

The charter repeals the preceding constitution and will be implemented as the "basic law of the republic," according to its terms.

The younger Deby has also been named "supreme head of the armed forces," it said.

Deby's son had overseen his father's security as head of the elite presidential guard and had often appeared alongside him.

He signed a decree Tuesday setting out a military council with 15 generals, including himself and 14 others known to have been part of the late president's circle of loyalists.

The council is tasked with an 18-month transition toward "free and democratic elections."

Mahamat Idriss Deby also chairs the "military transition council, the council of ministers, the councils and superior committees of national defence," according to the charter.

The new head of state will promulgate legislation adopted by the 69 members of the national transition council, who are named directly by Mahamat.

The Transition Charter, which contains 95 articles, also guarantees "freedom of opinion, conscience and worship."

A transition government has been set up, whose members are named by the new president.

"The members of the army who are called to the transition government are discharged from all military duties," the charter said.