Don’t be afraid of Covid-19, don’t let it dominate your life, says US President Donald Trump

Don’t be afraid of Covid-19, says US Prez Donald Trump

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 06 2020, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 01:30 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be leaving the military hospital later in the day after undergoing treatment at the health centre for coronavirus for three days.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

“Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!,” he said in the tweet.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Center on Friday, which the White House said, was for abundance of caution.

His doctors are scheduled to deliver an update on his health soon.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
USA
Donald Trump

