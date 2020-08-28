Trump says his agenda is 'made in USA'

Donald Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave US to create jobs overseas

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 28 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 10:04 ist

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

"We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. "We'll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I've already been doing. Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA."

Trump portrayed himself as having been willing to challenge China on trade during his speech to the party faithful and asserted his Democratic rival in the November election, Joe Biden, would not be as tough.

The former real estate developer spent much of his first term waging a trade war against China over its trade practices, technology transfer and industrial policies, imposing punitive tariffs on $370 billion worth of Chinese imports.

In May, he threatened to impose new taxes on American companies that produce goods outside the United States, another move his administration could make to push supply chains away from China and raise new trade barriers.

Trump made a similar comment last week during a campaign event in Pennsylvania when he said: "We will give tax credits to companies to bring jobs back to America. And if they don't do it, we will put tariffs on those companies and they will have to pay us a lot of money.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 