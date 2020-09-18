Trump to award Kuwaiti emir US Legion of Merit: WH

Donald Trump to award Kuwaiti emir US Legion of Merit: White House

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 18 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 22:24 ist

US President Donald Trump will award the US Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the White House said in a statement on Friday, saying it was the first time the honor has been given since 1991.

The emir arrived in the United States in July to complete his medical treatment, the Kuwaiti state news agency said at the time, adding the 91-year-old emir was in stable condition.

The emir's eldest son, Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, will accept the award on behalf of his father at a private ceremony, the White House added. Separately, the White House said Trump would greet the emir's eldest son on Friday. 

