Erdogan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

Erdogan accuses NATO, EU of failure to act over Ukraine

Turkey has friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine and positioned itself as a neutral mediator for a resolution to the crisis

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Feb 25 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 17:53 ist
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused NATO and the European Union of failing to take a "determined stance" on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"NATO should have taken a more decisive step," Erdogan, whose country is a member of the military alliance, told reporters. "The EU and other pro-Western (bodies) have failed to take a serious and determined stance at the moment. They are all providing Ukraine with plenty of advice."

Also Read — China's Xi Jinping speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

Turkey has friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine and positioned itself as a neutral mediator for a resolution to the crisis. Erdogan's comments come as NATO is due to hold a virtual summit Friday where additional steps were being planned to be taken.

A diplomat told AFP that "extra defensive land and air forces are going to be deployed to the alliance's eastern flank, and there will be added naval measures."

Erdogan warned that the summit should "not turn into a mere array of advice and condemnation". "I hope that today's NATO summit demonstrates a more determined approach," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Turkey
Russia
Ukraine
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What's Brewing

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 