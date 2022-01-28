EU criticised for not disclosing texts over Pfizer deal

EU criticised for not disclosing text messages over Pfizer vaccine deal

In response to a public access request by a journalist, the Commission had said no record had been kept of such messages

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 28 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 16:25 ist
Vials of Pfizer vaccine. Credit: AFP File Photo

The European Union ombudsman criticized the European Commission on Friday for not disclosing text messages that the head of the EU executive Ursula von der Leyen exchanged with Pfizer chief Albert Bourla before sealing a Covid-19 vaccine deal.

In response to a public access request by a journalist, the Commission had said no record had been kept of such messages.

"The narrow way in which this public access request was treated meant that no attempt was made to identify if any text messages existed. This falls short of reasonable expectations of transparency and administrative standards in the Commission," said ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, who also asked the Commission to check again for the relevant messages. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
European Union
Pfizer
World news

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 