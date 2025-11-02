Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday

The Trinamool Congress supremo shares a warm rapport with the actor, who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal and a regular presence at the Kolkata International Film Festival.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 19:35 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanWest BengalMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us