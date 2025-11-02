Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday midnight extended birthday greetings to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as her "brother." </p><p>In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma." </p>.<p>The Trinamool Congress supremo shares a warm rapport with the actor, who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal and a regular presence at the Kolkata International Film Festival.</p><p>Khan, one of India's most celebrated film icons, turned 60 on Sunday. </p>