EU hasn't received formal application for Covishield approval yet: EMA

European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday said it hasn't received a formal marketing authorisation application for Serum-Institute-manufactured Covishield Covid-19 vaccine.
The application is required to be evaluated for use in the European Union, it said.
For the #COVID19 vaccine Covishield to be evaluated for use in the European Union, the developer needs to submit a formal marketing authorisation application to EMA, which to date has not been received: European Medicines Agency (EMA)
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico
This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico
Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report
The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings
Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting
Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru
DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid
Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years