EU hasn't received application for Covishield approval

EU hasn't received formal application for Covishield approval yet: EMA

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 11:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday said it hasn't received a formal marketing authorisation application for Serum-Institute-manufactured Covishield Covid-19 vaccine.

The application is required to be evaluated for use in the European Union, it said.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield

