EU says it has enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adult population by July-end

According to the European Centre for Disease Control, 44% of the adult EU population is fully vaccinated

  • Jul 11 2021, 11:17 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union says it now has enough doses to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the region's adult population by the end of this month.

With infections resurging in many European countries, the next challenge will be ensuring that the doses find takers, as demand wanes in some areas.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control, 44 per cent of the adult EU population is fully vaccinated, and 64 per cent have received at least one dose.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that by Sunday 500 million doses will have been delivered to all regions of the 27-nation EU.

She urged member countries to “do everything to increase vaccinations.”

So far EU countries have administered 386 million doses for the overall population of 447 million, according to the ECDC.

