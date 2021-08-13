EU threatens Taliban with 'isolation' if seizes power

'If power is taken by force and an Islamic Emirate re-established, the Taliban would face non-recognition,' EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement

  Aug 13 2021, 03:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union on Thursday warned the Taliban that it would face being cut off by the international community if it seized power through violence, as the insurgents sweep across Afghanistan.

"If power is taken by force and an Islamic Emirate re-established, the Taliban would face non-recognition, isolation, lack of international support and the prospect of continued conflict and protracted instability in Afghanistan," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

